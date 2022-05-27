MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - With gas prices sky high this Memorial Day weekend, some Bay State boaters and drivers are changing their plans this Memorial Day weekend.

“A three-quarter tank just cost me $82.95,” said Tom Duffy of Worcester as he held up his gas receipt. “That’s insane!”

Duffy is still willing to pay those gay prices because driving is the only way he can get to his home in Marshfield for the unofficial start of summer. He noted, though, that traffic was at half its usual pre-Memorial Day levels.

“I’m sure (gas prices) impacted many people, how can it not?” he said.

The tech company GasBuddy reports that holiday weekend gas prices are the highest they’ve been since 2012, which also affects those fueling up to head out on the water.

“We’re not gonna go as far, we’re gonna use the boat, just stay local or do day trips or just some weekend stuff,” said Kim Abplanalp, a local boat owner.

The price at the pump also affects people like Tom Depersia, who makes a living taking people on fishing trips on his boat.

“I had to go up on my rates, not a whole lot, but enough to cover some of the expenses,” Depersia, of Big Fish Charters, said. “I’m sure we’re gonna lose some people to the increases, but can you do?”

Other boat owners said they’ll lower their speeds to conserve gas or purchase hybrid boats, though those are expensive.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)