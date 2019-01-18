Bay State residents preparing for first significant snowfall of the season

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the first significant winter storm of the season approaches, people are starting to prepare for Sunday’s snow.

Normally, by this late in January, there would have already been a few snowstorms but it’s been a quiet winter so far.

At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Randolph, business has been equally slow the last few months but they know things are about to pick up.

“Today was quiet. We think it’s going to be more tomorrow and Saturday,” James Rowell of Rocky’s Ace Hardware said Thursday. “Sometimes you wonder if anyone owns a shovel. We sell 90 of our shovels the first storm of the year.”

People are grabbing the snow season staples, including rock salt, ice scrapers and shovels.

“I need to make sure I have shovels and everything and we’re all set,” Carrie Wright said.

Snow plow crews are also getting ready for the storm and are prepared to use the big salt piles across the state to keep the roads from getting slick.

Due to the snow falling overnight Saturday and most of Sunday, commuting has not been a worry to many people.

“I’m pretty much free all day, so I’m gonna be staying inside and going out when I have to,” one woman said.

Some parts of Massachusetts could get up to two feet of snow.

