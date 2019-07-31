Bay State rocked by lightning, powerful wind, torrential rain as storms rumble through

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Massachusetts.

Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties are under the watch until 9 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the entire state was impacted by the watch, and a number of warnings were issued at the peak of the storms.

Strong storms that moved in from the west brought powerful winds, torrential rain, flooding, and frequent lightning.

Two people were in this Nissan when tree came down on it on Bournside St Dorchester. Luckily, no injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/RGgKeXwcWI — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) July 31, 2019

A microburst grounded flights at Logan Airport for a short while, while cities and towns across the area reported widespread tree and wind damage.

More than 10,000 Bay State residents were without power as of 5:30 p.m.

Parts of the Bay State were under a heat advisory until 6 p.m. but cooler, less humid air is expected to settle in after the storms move out.

5:30pm Update…Severe Thunderstorm Watch trimmed back….no longer a threat of severe storms north of MA Pike or west of I-95. #7news pic.twitter.com/5P56dxmBQS — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 31, 2019

