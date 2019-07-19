Bay State utility crews ready to combat extreme weekend heat

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - With temperatures expected to crack 100 degrees in some parts of the Bay State this weekend, utility crews are working hard to make necessary preparations to ensure everyone’s power stays as electrical demands rise.

Eversource says crews will be out in full force, working around the clock on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in an effort to keep a constant eye on the condition of its power systems.

The utility company is warning customers to aware that power outages may occur as “feels like” temperatures push past 110 degrees but 8,000 workers will be ready to step in and fix any issue that may arise in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut.

Eversource recommends increasing the temperature on air conditioning units just a few hours each day to decrease the demand on the system. Clean filters and coils will also lead to more efficient cooling.

Residents who need to use major appliances are urged do so early in the morning or late at night.

“If you need to use a major appliance, dishwasher, washer, dryer, try to use them late at night or early in the morning when there is less demand on the electric system,” said Reid Lamberty, Eversource’s media relations manager.

Utility workers say they plan to work smart by taking periodic breaks and overlapping shifts.

