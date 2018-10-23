Bay Staters capture menacing videos, images as severe weather rumbles through region

(WHDH) — Bay Staters driving through Cape Cod and Raynham captured video of a possible waterspout as strong storms prompted a tornado warning in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Smith shared a video on Twitter showing what appeared to be rotation in a dark cluster of clouds near the Cape Cod Canal.

@boston25 caught tail end of tornado over canal? pic.twitter.com/t3vqExzVbI — Justin Smith (@jpsmith24) October 23, 2018

The Seaside Boutique of Cape Cod also shared a video of a menacing cluster of rotating clouds near the canal.

Dan Corey also was able to capture video of the apparent waterspout near the canal.

Little water spout at the canal earlier pic.twitter.com/VJomCbb2YC — Dan Corey (@DanCorey22) October 23, 2018

Barry Chew captured video of ominous clouds in the sky above Raynham.

“Appreciate all the reports we’ve gotten concerning small hail and possible waterspout over Cape Cod Bay,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Appreciate all the reports we've gotten concerning small hail and possible waterspout over Cape Cod Bay. Just acknowledging everyone's awesome work. Dedicated to radar presently. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 23, 2018

Twitter user Liberto shared a video of an apparent funnel cloud near a shopping plaza on Route 44 in Raynham.

Saw this on break , now there’s a tornado warning ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SqHyOSlVIG — Liberto (@Liberto_C) October 23, 2018

The storms also brought hail to many areas, including New Bedford.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Norfolk County, Bristol County, and Providence County.

All of the severe weather warnings have since expired.

