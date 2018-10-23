Bay Staters capture video of possible waterspout in Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Bay Staters driving through Cape Cod and Raynham captured video of a possible waterspout as strong storms prompted a Tornado warning in parts of Massachsuetts and Rhode Island on Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Smith shared a video on Twitter showing what appeared to be rotation in a dark cluster of clouds near the Cape Cod Canal.

@boston25 caught tail end of tornado over canal? pic.twitter.com/t3vqExzVbI — Justin Smith (@jpsmith24) October 23, 2018

Barry Chew captured video of menacing clouds in the sky above Raynham.

“Appreciate all the reports we’ve gotten concerning small hail and possible waterspout over Cape Cod Bay,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

Appreciate all the reports we've gotten concerning small hail and possible waterspout over Cape Cod Bay. Just acknowledging everyone's awesome work. Dedicated to radar presently. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 23, 2018

A tornado warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of Norfolk County, Bristol County and Providence County.

