BOSTON (WHDH) - The sheer quantity of beer that Bay Staters consume during the holiday season is simply astonishing, according to a new study.

A study by PRPioneer.com, a site dedicated to public relations news and advice, found that Massachusetts residents drink enough beer over the festive period to fill over 168 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Researchers say they surveyed 5,436 respondents to establish what proportion of their yearly beer consumption happens between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve. The resulting figure was used to divide into the number of gallons in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, which is 660,000.

Massachusetts ranked 33rd out of 50 states. California came top in gallons of beer consumed with over 936 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of suds.

