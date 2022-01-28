BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The rush is on to stock up ahead of Saturday’s winter wallop.

Bay Staters scrambled to fill their shopping carts at grocery stores across the state on Thursday evening ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to dump two feet or more of snow in some areas on Saturday.

“My sister’s husband went to the Market Basket and he said it was absolutely insane, so he left and came over here and so I was like I might as well come now before it’s too late,” Fatima Martinez told 7NEWS.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas along the coast could see an isolated 30 inches of snow.

With less than 24 hours before the storm is expected to start, the grocery store and gas station blitz is on so everyone can hunker down when things get messy.

“I ain’t stressing, it’s just snow. I mean born and raised here in Boston,” said Steven Arango. “I’ve been here 29 years, this ain’t my first rodeo.”

The storm is expected to move in late Friday night and linger into Saturday evening.

