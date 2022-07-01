Although fireworks may be illegal for the public in Massachusetts, Bay Staters flocked to New Hampshire in order to fulfill their pyrotechnic needs ahead of Fourth of July.

Several Massachusetts natives spoke to 7NEWS outside of a firework store in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

“Making things go boom. That’s what Fourth of July is all about,” said one buyer.

According to Massachusetts state police, thousands of firecrackers, valued at $28,000, have already been seized and 18 individuals were issued summons earlier this week for the illegal possession of fireworks.

Megan Kearns, the regional manager of Phantom Fireworks in New Hampshire says she is well aware of the lengths police go to crack down on fireworks, but says it has yet to affect the company’s profits.

“We haven’t really seen much of an impact,” said Kearns. “It’s not really negatively affecting us.”

The potential punishments for possession of fireworks in Massachusetts include a $100 fine while selling could be up to a $1000 fine and include jail time.

Still, according to those that make the trip north for Fourth of July, fireworks are a non-negotiable part of the holiday.

“Wouldn’t be Fourth of July without fireworks,” said another Massachusetts firework enthusiast.