HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - The rush is on to stock up ahead of Saturday’s winter wallop.

Bay Staters scrambled to fill their shopping carts at grocery stores across the state on Thursday and Friday ahead of a nor’easter that is expected to dump two feet or more of snow in some areas on Saturday.

“Very busy, there’s a lot of people in there–like half the world” a shopper heading out of Market Basket in Hudson told 7NEWS.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are possible in Boston, the MetroWest, the Merrimack Valley, the North Shore, the South Shore, the South Coast, and on parts of Cape Cod. Some areas could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

With just several hours before the storm is expected to start, the grocery store, hardware store and gas station blitz is on so everyone can hunker down when things get messy.

“Wow. I’m only five feet tall so two feet is a lot of snow” said a shopper outside a local hardware store in Stoneham.

The storm is expected to move in late Friday night and linger into Saturday evening.

