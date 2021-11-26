BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain showers transitioned into snow in Massachusetts on Friday.
A cold front that is approaching southern New England from the west will cause the rain to change over to snow, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jackie Layer.
Western Mass. was the first area to see the changeover with snow expected to fall by the early afternoon. By 4:30 p.m., flakes were sighted as far east as Worcester.
The changeover continued to move east, with eastern Mass. seeing snowflakes around 6 p.m. The snow is less likely to stick in these lower elevations.
This marks the first measurable snowfall of the season.
This snow will be a good coating for much of ski country.
The majority of the Bay State could get a coating of snow, while higher elevations in Central and Western Mass. may receive a coating to one inch of snow.
Parts of Berkshire County could get up to four inches of snow.
The snow accompanied by gusty winds may reduce visibility at times.
The snow showers are projected to move out as early as 11 p.m. but the cold and wind will stick around Saturday.
