BOSTON (WHDH) - Rain showers transitioned into snow in Massachusetts on Friday.

A cold front that is approaching southern New England from the west will cause the rain to change over to snow, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Jackie Layer.

Western Mass. was the first area to see the changeover with snow expected to fall by the early afternoon. By 4:30 p.m., flakes were sighted as far east as Worcester.

The changeover continued to move east, with eastern Mass. seeing snowflakes around 6 p.m. The snow is less likely to stick in these lower elevations.

Snowing in Worcester and looks like a coating on the grass already! Roads should stay wet all night with accumulations limited to the grass and elevated surfaces. pic.twitter.com/wbRzYxmObs — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) November 26, 2021

This marks the first measurable snowfall of the season.

This snow will be a good coating for much of ski country.

The majority of the Bay State could get a coating of snow, while higher elevations in Central and Western Mass. may receive a coating to one inch of snow.

Parts of Berkshire County could get up to four inches of snow.

The snow accompanied by gusty winds may reduce visibility at times.

The snow showers are projected to move out as early as 11 p.m. but the cold and wind will stick around Saturday.

Starting to see reports of flakes in Worcester County. A gusty wind and snow showers might lower visibility in the next two hours. pic.twitter.com/ujHFcsmzPM — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) November 26, 2021

The changeover to snowflakes has begun in Worcester County, Cheshire County and areas west of I-91. @jaisolwx and I talking about it and a blustery Saturday this evening on @7news pic.twitter.com/hpTbHB7v42 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) November 26, 2021

