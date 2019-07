NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bay State’s first heat wave of the summer was recorded in Norwood on Friday.

Norwood Aiport registered 90 degrees around noon, making it the first airport to record an official heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave is defined as three or more days of 90-degree or higher temperatures.

Noon time temps around southern New England indicated Norwood Airport at 90 degrees, making it the 1st airport to record an official heatwave of the summer season (high of 93 on Wed, 93 on Thu, and 90 so far today). A heatwave is defined as 3 or more days of 90 or higher temps. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 5, 2019

