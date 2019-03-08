Bay State’s first woman-owned pot shop gets green light to open in Uxbridge

A new recreational pot shop in Uxbridge has been given the green light to open next week, making it the first woman-owned cannabis dispensary in Massachusetts.

Caroline Frankle got word from the state on Thursday that she has been given the go-ahead to open Caroline’s Cannabis to the public, making it the first retail-only shop not originally associated with a medical dispensary.

“I am the first ‘mom-and-pop’ store, first women-owned, operated one as well,” Frankle said. “It’s great.”

Frankle has a degree in business management and worked in strategic marketing before getting into the marijuana business.

A self-described cannabis enthusiast, Frankle said, “I am a big believer. Not only for medicine but people should have a choice for recreation.”

The store will sell a number of pot products. The opening comes at a time when the number of women and minorities in the industry remains low in the Bay State.

Frankle said she feels a responsibility to show other women and minorities that it can be done.

“It is slow going so far. There are some amazing small business owners who fit into those categories who are just trying to get a foothold in the industry,” she said. “It’s tough.”

Looking ahead, she said she would like to open a second location. But, before that can happen she wants to make sure her first is up and running successfully.

Caroline’s Cannabis is set to open its doors on March 15.

