DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bay State’s last mass vaccination site is set to administer its final COVID-19 doses Tuesday.

The former Circuit City in Dartmouth is the last of the seven mass vaccination sites to close in Massachuestts.

The other sites that have since been shut down include Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, Natick Mall, Reggie Lewis Center, Doubletree in Danvers, and Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

The Baker-Polito Administration says it is focusing on increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts.

