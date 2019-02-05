Baystate to open new mental health hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts hospital group has announced it will close multiple behavioral health units as part of a plan to open a new behavioral health hospital.

Baystate Health said Monday the new hospital will increase capacity by more than 30 percent for inpatient behavioral health care for adults, adolescents and children.

The Springfield-based health care provider says it has not yet secured a location for the site, which would be run with partner US HealthVest. Construction is expected to take two years once the location is finalized.

Baystate says it will close its health units in Greenfield, Westfield and Palmer when the new hospital opens.

It says it will still provide outpatient and partial hospitalization services at the community hospitals.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)