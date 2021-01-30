BBB says personal data at risk if CDC vaccination card is posted on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning against posting your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media.

Those who receive the CDC Vaccination Record Card after immunization could be putting their personal data at risk if its shared on social media, the BBB said.

Fake cards have already been made from stolen information in the UK.

Experts warn that the scheme could catch on in the US.

