BBB warning public to beware of 6 coronavirus-related scams

(WHDH) — As the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the United States, the Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of six scams that related to the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

In an effort to help people identify the scams and avoid them, the BBB shared information on the following schemes that scammers have been pushing:

1. Phony cures and fake masks

The BBB says its Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of people receiving emails and messages claiming that they can buy products the government is supposedly keeping secret, in addition to paying for ways to prevent or cure the coronavirus. There is no current vaccine for the virus, according to health officials.

2. Economic impact payment scams



When stimulus packages are announced and approved, scammers quickly get to work sending out fake economic impact checks and asking consumers to pay fees to get their money earlier than what the IRS has promised, according to the BBB.

“These claims are false and open consumers to the risk of identity theft and outright theft of the funds in their bank account,” the BBB warned.

3. Phishing scams

Several people are now working from home and con artists have stepped up their phishing scams, the BBB said. They may claim to be from an official department of the employer to offer IT support or claim the company-issued computer has a virus. They may use scare tactics, stating the computer will crash if you don’t act immediately, all in an attempt to gain access to your computer remotely, or to your personal or company’s information.

4. Government impersonation



The BBB says another common phishing scam brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is fake emails and text messages claiming the government needs you to take an “online coronavirus test” by clicking a link they provide.

“No such test currently exists but if you click on the link, scammers can download malware onto your computer and gain access to your sensitive personal information,” the BBB said.

5. Employment scams



Many people are looking for work online in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns. Fraudsters find ways to take advantage of this by posting phony work-from-home jobs promising remote work with good pay and no interview required.

“These cons often use real company names and can be very convincing,” the BBB said.

After you are “hired,” the company may charge you upfront for “training.” You may need to provide your personal and banking information to run a credit check or set up direct deposit. You may be “accidentally” overpaid with a fake check and asked to deposit the check and wire back the difference. Or, you are asked to buy expensive equipment and supplies to work at home.

6. Shortage scams (price gouging)

Supplies such as hand sanitizer, face masks, and toilet paper are selling out in stores across the United States and Canada. Scammers take advantage of this situation and stockpile items in high demand. They then seek out potential clients, online and in person, and sell the products at extremely high prices.

Price gouging is illegal and high demands for products can lead to con artists selling products that are used, defective, or otherwise mishandled. In some cases, scammers will con people out of their money by accepting payments for products that don’t exist.

