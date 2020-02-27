(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about telephone scammers who are tricking Americans into falsely donating to their favorite 2020 presidential candidate.

The BBB explained that victims are getting robocalls that feature a recorded voice, sometimes one that sounds similar to a presidential candidate, asking for a donation.

“According to the recording, rivals have been raising a lot of money. In order to see your favorite candidate elected, you need to donate… immediately,” the BBB continued.

Callers willing to donate will then be transferred to a live person, who will ask for credit card information.

Any money donated through this scam will not go toward the presidential candidate but instead, “the phony caller will make off with your money and/or personal information that can be used for identity theft,” the BBB explained.

To avoid robocall scams, phone users are urged to screen their calls, to not respond to unsolicited robocalls, and to register with the Do Not Call Registry.

