BBB warns public to beware of COVID-19 clinical study scams that promise big bucks

(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to beware of scammers who are sending out text messages promoting participation in phony COVID-19 clinical studies.

“Don’t be tempted by the opportunity to help scientists while making extra cash,” the BBB said in a news release. “Make sure it’s the real thing before you sign up.”

The BBB says the scams involve people who send unsolicited messages via text, email, or social media, explaining that the recipient may qualify for a COVID-19 study, which pays upwards of $1,000.

One version of the scam received by BBB staff reportedly read, “Local Covid19 Study: Compensation up to $1,220! Qualify Here: [link removed] stop2stop.”

“No matter how curious you are – or how much you could use an extra $1,200 – don’t click. It’s a scam!” the BBB added.

The scam messages include a link to see whether or not you qualify for the study, which could unknowingly download malware onto a computer or phone. In other cases, the links lead to pages that ask for personal information. The malware can also give scammers access to usernames, passwords, and other information stored on your computer.

To verify if a link is legitimate, use lookup.icann.org to look up the URL.

