BBC documentary hints at location of stolen artwork from Isabella Stewart Gardner heist

BOSTON (WHDH) - It remains the biggest unsolved art heist in history, now, a new documentary hints at where the artwork, taken from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, may be.

The documentary, “Billion Dollar Hunt” was produced by the BBC and explores a surprising new theory presented by a former art detective who said he recieved a tip from a criminal that suggests the 13 stolen works were shipped to Ireland and are currently hidden in a house in Dublin.

“He told me simply that he thought he knew where the pieces were that were stolen St. Patrick’s Day 1990 and no other source of mine knew where they were,” the detective said in the documentary.

Two men dressed as police officers stole 13 masterpiece paintings from the museum in the early hours of March 18, 1990.

The detective said his informant offered the information on the heist about 20 years ago. He also spoke to the BBC on the condition of anonymity.

“I was asked to arrange or negotiate those paintings to be given back for a reward,” the man said. “I do believe there’s an Irish connection.”

Investigators still believe the art never left the country.

The stolen works are estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars.

The Gardner Museum is offering a $10 million dollar reward for information leading to the recovery of the paintings.

