BOSTON (WHDH) - The letters certainly came as a surprise to Boston College alumni who are preparing for 20 year reunions instead of the upcoming spring semester.

They were sent earlier this week to BC grads who say the notices brought back fond memories of their time at the college and even had some asking: can I really go back?

Chris Gosselin graduated from BC in 2001. But on Thursday, he got a letter letting him know his housing assignment for the spring semester was in Gabelli Hall.

“In the four years that I was at B.C. I never got this great a housing assignment,” he said. “And so, yeah, I remember fondly waiting through the process to get my assignment each year.”

Rebecca Magnone got the same letter welcoming her to the school she graduated from 20 years ago.

She said, “And that I was going to be a resident of Ninety which is better housing than what I got when I was an undergrad.”

Rebecca is still friends with her roommates from her time in college.

“We all like thought it was hilarious and slowly but surely as we’re having this conversation over text, we’re all starting to get them,” she said. “And the initial roommate that I heard from, we were going to be roommates in the Spring of 2025. It just like made my week.”

The school acknowledged the mistake, saying in a statement, “We apologized to the recipients for the error, but were pleased to see how many expressed their strong desire to come back to live on campus.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)