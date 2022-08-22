BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College’s football team is gearing up for their season-opener against Rutgers at Alumni Stadium next Saturday.

As the season’s start approaches, the Eagles were recently picked to be near the bottom of the ACC based on a preseason poll.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec told 7NEWS the news is only motivating him more ahead of season’s start.

“I think it’s great,” Jurkovec said. “I love it. I think we’ll go into the season nobody’s talking about us, just under the radar…If we take care of what we can do then we’re going to be trouble for a lot of people.”

Head Coach Jeff Hafley said that his team definitely has a chip on their shoulder going into 2022.

“They believe they can win,” Hafley said. “They’re not going to flinch.”

Last year, the Eagles finished the season 6-6 overall, with a record of 2-6 in conference play.

BC’s 2022 season officially kicks-off on Saturday, Sept. 3 at noon.

