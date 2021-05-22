BC grad walks from Fall River to Chestnut Hill to honor friend

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Boston College graduate made a 50-mile walk to honor his friend and former BC attendee.

Charlie Martin, who is graduating from the university this weekend, walked from Fall River to the college campus in memorial of a childhood friend, who attended the school but passed away in 2019.

“I’m not the best with goodbyes or saying goodbye in general, and losing Brendan was the toughest goodbye of my life,” Martin said. “But I’m very glad to end this BC run surrounded by all these great people, and with so much love and support.”

