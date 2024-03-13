BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College High School was placed into lockdown briefly on Wednesday following reports of a suspicious man on campus, police said.

Officers and state troopers responding to the campus around 1:20 p.m. spoke with a witness who said the male suspect was outside the school waving down traffic on Morrisey Boulevard and was running around.

Other witnesses said the suspect gained access to an area that wasn’t connected to the rest of the school and went back out.

The 40-year-old man from Rockland also allegedly said he had taken medication and believed people were chasing him and trying to harm him. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a mental health issue.

BC High officials say the lockdown lasted about 15 minutes and the man did not make any contact with any students or staffers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)