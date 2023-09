BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College High School is renaming its original building on Morrissey Boulevard to remove the name of the school’s founder.

The original building was named for Father John McElroy, but research revealed McElroy owned slaves in the early 19th century.

The school’s president said the building will be renamed to St. Ignatius Hall this fall.

