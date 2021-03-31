BC High School students rally around classmate battling brain cancer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College High School’s choir gathered on Wednesday to perform a concert to show support for a classmate and senior soccer star who is battling an aggressive from of brain cancer.

Anatoliy Berezyuk, of Quincy, was diagnosed with the disease in December. His classmates want him to know that they love and support him.

“As your son’s principal, but more as a parent, I want you to know that we’re with you,” Adam Lewis said during the event as Berezyuk’s mother, Viktoriya, looked on. “When you go home, can you please tell him that we love him.”

Berezyuk watched a livestream of the event from his house as friends spoke about how his cancer battle has impacted the school community.

“Our support for Anatoliy has been amazing and continues to grow,” Jack Studley said. “Let’s continue to hold the faith and keep the fight.”

Viktoriya told those in attendance that their support and prayers will undoubtedly make her son “feel much better.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you so much,” Viktoriya said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been set up for the Berezyuk family.

