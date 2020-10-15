BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston College is asking their students how they feel about going on Thanksgiving break before making a decision about the rest of the semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Undergraduate students are being asked to fill out a survey that asks whether they would prefer to return home for Thanksgiving break and finish out the semester remotely or if they would rather remain in Massachusetts and complete the semester on-campus.

Students have until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit their responses.

Boston College says they plan to make a decision about Thanksgiving break and the rest of the semester no later than Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)