GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are warning the public to be on alert as they search for an “armed and dangerous” man in connection with a the death of a woman in Gardner on Sunday morning who was found in a home with four young children inside, officials said.

Aaron Pennington, 33, of Gardner, is being sought in connection with the death of a woman on Cherry Street. Her name has not been released.

Investigators say four children, ages 2, 5, 7, and 9 were inside the home at the time and left to get help. The children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Pennington is described as being a white man with blonde hair, blue eyes, who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW model 320 with a MA Veteran plate 8A30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardner police at 978-632-5600. If you see Pennington do not approach him, as he is potentially armed.

