BOSTON (WHDH) - TD Garden is getting ready to host hockey fans from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden this week — and Boston is setting the stage for fans to have fun.

The 4 Nations Face-Off includes several players from the Bruins, and organizers are excited to welcome Boston locals and visitors to watch the tournament.

The NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off Fan Village is free to visit and will be open at Boston’s City Hall Plaza, Saturday through Monday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I know Bruins fans and New England hockey fans are a different breed and will come out and brave the elements,” said Vince Granieri, NHL director of events.

Tournament games are happening in Montreal and Boston, with players from each of the four featured countries.

“Fans who don’t have tickets to the game can still be part of the celebration and get into that international competition,” Granieri said.

Fans will be able to watch broadcasts of the Finland vs. Sweden game on Saturday and the Canada vs. Finland game on Monday, both at 1 p.m. at the plaza.

The fan fest will also feature the 4 Nations trophy on display for the first time, and well as the Stanley Cup.

There are also more than a dozen games and activities for fans to take part in. Granieri said special guests, including Tuukka Rask and Charlie Coyle, will be in attendance.

Officials expect thousands of people to come through the plaza to celebrate.

“The games, so far, have been awesome the last two nights, and it’s just building excitement for this event here,” Granieri said. “They can just get in the hockey action and be part of the 4 Nations celebration.”

