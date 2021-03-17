‘Be respectful’: Revelers must follow state guidelines while celebrating subdued St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Revelers planning to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the streets of Boston are being told they must follow state guidelines for a more subdued holiday.

Social distancing is required in all bars and restaurants, no lines are allowed outside establishments and customers are required to order food with any drinks they may want.

Despite these warnings, people are still flocking to the city to celebrate Irish heritage and city officials are out in force ensuring everyone stays safe.

“Be respectful to the restaurant operators. If you’re getting up to use the restroom don’t forget to put your mask on. If someone at the restaurant asks you to put your mask on please be cooperative. Please help them do their part,” said licensing Board Chair Kathleen Joyce. “We all want to get back to opening at full capacity safely and the sooner the better. But, right now we really need to abide by the social distancing guidelines and take it one step at a time.”

After a year of struggling through the pandemic, proprietors said they have seen an increase in business over the course of the last week and expect that wave to continue through the weekend.

