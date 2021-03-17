‘Be respectful’: Revelers told to follow state guidelines while celebrating subdued St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Scaled-down celebrations were held in South Boston this Saint Patrick’s day where just a few people were seen out on streets that are normally packed.

Everyone was encouraged to stay safe this holiday because of the pandemic and The Dropkick Murphys annual concert took place virtually.

“Can’t not have Saint Patricks Day spirit if you live in Southie,” one reveler said.

While many came to party, Boston police were there to make sure everyone stayed safe and restaurants and bars stayed in compliance.

Social distancing is required in all bars and restaurants, no lines were allowed outside establishments and customers are required to order food with any drinks they may want.

“Be respectful to the restaurant operators. If you’re getting up to use the restroom don’t forget to put your mask on. If someone at the restaurant asks you to put your mask on please be cooperative. Please help them do their part,” said licensing Board Chair Kathleen Joyce. “We all want to get back to opening at full capacity safely and the sooner the better. But, right now we really need to abide by the social distancing guidelines and take it one step at a time.”

After a year of struggling through the pandemic, proprietors said they have seen an increase in business over the course of the last week and expect that wave to continue through the weekend.

“We do have restrictions and they are in place for good reason,” Ned Devine’s owner Hannah Huke said.

The Irish pub that sits in Faneuil Hall saw less business but it is a major improvement from last year when they were forced to close.

“We are just grateful to be open and to be serving anybody,” Huke said.

Despite these warnings, people are still flocking to the city to celebrate Irish heritage.

The Dropkick Murphey’s are playing a virtual concert to celebrate.

“This is our third Livestream of the pandemic. Although we don’t get to play to live people the three shows have been the largest shows we’ve ever played to ironically,” Ken Casey said. “People want to celebrate St Patrick’s day in Boston and in other parts of the world so I think this is as close as it’s gonna get right now anyways.”

Millions of people globally tuned in and got the chance to enjoy the Boston tradition.

Casey said they plan on keeping up with the virtual concerts even after the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)