JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WHDH) — A highway patrol trooper offered an emotional plea to all drivers after he responded to a fatal car crash on an icy highway in Kansas.

Trooper Ben Gardner responded to a crash Tuesday that claimed the life of 19-year-old Ashlen Lemon, who police say lost control of her vehicle and struck a guard rail.

Gardner went into his patrol car and recorded a message for all drivers to be safe, especially when road conditions are poor.

“I’m on scene at the significant wreck at the 293 eastbound and it’s devastating. It is.,” he said. “Please consider your safety in your travels. Do you need to be out on the roadways? How are you driving your vehicle? What are you doing to keep yourself as safe as you can for what can be taking place around you? Be safe everyone.”

The video was posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Facebook page and has been shared thousands of times.

