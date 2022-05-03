BOSTON (WHDH) -

Massachusetts officials and advocates said residents will continue to have reproductive rights in the state if the Supreme Court overturns national abortion rights, but said civil rights were under threat and urged voters to take action.

“Our answer to this attack on our constitutional rights, on the fundamentals of our democracy is to flex our electoral muscle,” said Rep. Katherine Clark.

“They’re gonna be coming for contraception rights next, then they’ll be coming for LGBTQ and equal marriage next,” said ACLU of Massachusetts Executive Director Carol Rose.

The officials and protesters gathered at the State House Tuesday after a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade leaked Monday night. The court is expected to make a final ruling in June, and Senate President Karen Spilka said voters need to make their voices heard now.

“Be very loud so that the entire country, the entire world can hear us,” Spilka said. “That a woman’s ability to control her reproductive future is fundamental to her freedom, to her agency and to her humanity.”

State lawmakers passed legislation ensuring abortion access in Massachusetts if federal access is overturned, but advocates said overturning Roe v. Wade will still impact local clinics.

“Providers in MA are already serving patients from Texas where abortions has been banned at 6 weeks and people in New Hampshire we know are already coming here for care,” said Reproductive Equity Now Executive Director Rebecca Hart Holder.

