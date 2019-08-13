Beach closed after shark spotted 30 yards off shore in Eastham

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Coast Guard Beach is closed for the day after a shark was spotted off shore by all lifeguards Tuesday afternoon.

The shark was spotted 30 yards out, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach was closed at 4.

Swimmers were urged to use caution earlier in the day after a pair of sharks were spotted off a mile off Marconi Beach in Wellfleet and several shark sightings on Monday shut down Marconi Beach, Head of the Meadow in Truro, and Nauset Light Beach in Eastham.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-13T16:09:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)