TRURO, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials have closed a beach in Truro for an hour following a shark sighting.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed that a shark was spotted chasing a seal 10 feet from the shore in front of the Truro town beach.

The beach will reopen at 11:55 a.m.

