EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - People looking to soak up the sun by the ocean can visit a beach on Cape Cod that was recently ranked among the best in America.

Dr. Stephen Leatherman, who also goes by Dr. Beach, released his list of America’s Best Beaches after reviewing and evaluating beaches in the country.

The professor and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University named Coast Guard Beach in Eastham the 10th best.

“The picturesque old Coast Guard station still sits atop the glacial bluffs, allowing for a spectacular view of the Nauset Spit barrier system and bay,” Leatherman said. “During the summer, beachgoers take quick, refreshing dips in the ocean as water is chilly.”

He added that seals have moved northward in recent years, attracting great white sharks to the area.

The top 10 beaches, according Leatherman, are:

Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island Hawaii Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks, North Carolina St. George Island State Park, Florida Panhandle Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks, North Carolina Duke Kahanamoku Beach, Oahu, Hawaii Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin Clearwater, Florida Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

