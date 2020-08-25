(WHDH) — People looking to enjoy the final days of summer may want to consider stopping by Martha’s Vineyard to visit what one travel guide company named the best beach on the East Coast.

Rough Guides declared Menemsha Beach the best in the east due to its calm waters and views of the Elizabeth Islands.

They added that beachgoers should stay through the early evening to catch the stunning sunsets.

Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York place second, followed by Cape May in New Jersey, Siesta Beach in Sarasota, Florida, and Cumberland National Seashore in Georgia.

