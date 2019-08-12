Beaches closed after reported shark sightings off Cape Cod, Duxbury

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Cape Cod beaches were closed to swimming after great white sharks were spotted in the water near the shore on Monday.

A lifeguard caught a glimpse of a shark off Wellfleet around 11:45 a.m., prompting the closure of Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Head of the Meadow in Truro was closed just after 1 p.m. following a second shark sighting. A third sighting shut down the beach again around 4 p.m.

In Duxbury, a shark warning flag was raised after an unconfirmed sighting. Video from Sky7 HD showed swimmers in the water despite being warned.

All of the beaches were reopened for swimming after an hour.

Two Cape Cod beaches were also closed to swimming on Sunday after confirmed shark sightings.

One shark was seen 15 yards off of Nauset Beach, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

In the water off Provincetown, Tom Colbert shared a video of a shark swimming up to and bumping into the boat he was on.

Colbert says the shark proceeded to follow them around Cape Cod Bay.

