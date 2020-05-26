Beaches, hair salons, other businesses reopen with restrictions in Massachusetts

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Beaches, hair salons and other businesses reopened with strict restrictions in Massachusetts on Monday under phase one of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Some people flocked to the beaches on the day they reopened with many more expected to lay out in the sand as temperatures heat up throughout the week.

“Made some dinner and got some wine, and we just wanted to meet and socially distance appropriately,” said Stacey Tosado, who visited a local beach with a friend.

Those who do decide to go to the beach must stay six feet from one another and 12 feet away if they’re laying on a towel.

Mayor Marty Walsh reminded the public that, “If you go to the beach, you have to social distance, physical distance, wear masks. The virus doesn’t go away.”

The state also allowed hair salons and barbershops to reopen Monday after coronavirus concerns shut them down in mid-march.

Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. Manager Matthew Cappello said, “Honestly, it’s a thrill to be back in business.”

Customers will notice many precautions being taken as they get their hair cut.

“The line outside, before, that would be inside, everyone hanging out in here waiting and now we’re trying to keep limited people in here,” Cappello said.

Danielle Marcus, manager of Acote Salon in Boston, says they’re booked solid for their first week back in business and will do whatever makes the customer feel safe.

“Clients are able to sit every other chair so they can be properly distanced,” she explained. “Having everyone wear gloves and masks and having hand sanitizer.”

Recreational marijuana sales also resumed on Monday with curbside pickup.

“It hurt us in the new industry, but we’re glad to be opening again, and we’re gonna do it safely,” said Edward Dow, CEO of Solar Therapeutics Dispensary in Somerset.

In addition, pet groomers, car washes, drive-in theaters, and some athletic fields reopened. Retail stores can offer curbside pickup, while office spaces can open at 25 percent capacity; except in Boston, where offices will remain shut down until June 1.

