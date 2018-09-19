Beaches in Wellfleet reopen to swimming after deadly shark attack

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Wellfleet’s four ocean beaches have reopened to swimming in the wake of a deadly shark attack that killed a 26-year-old man last week.

In a statement announcing the reopening on Wednesday, town officials said, “Those who make the decision to swim should observe the Shark Smart protocol: (1) stay close to shore (2) don’t swim alone (3) don’t swim at dawn or dusk (4) avoid wearing or using anything that sparkles.”

The town also reminded residents that September and October are prime months for great white sharks.

A Revere man was killed in a shark attack at Newcomb Hollow on Saturday.

