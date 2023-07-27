DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A scary scene unfolded at Mayflower Beach in Dennis Thursday as police said three female swimmers had to be pulled from the water in “medical distress.”

The rescues unfolded on a busy day at the beach with beachgoers crowded in the heat.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, fellow beachgoers described the scene as people in the area rushed to help.

Among those rescued was a young girl. Witnesses said lifeguards initially blew their whistles when the girl’s body was seen floating face down far from shore.

Joe Caloiero said he ran into the water and got to the girl at about the same time the lifeguards did.

“I could see they were struggling a little bit,” he said. “So, I lifted her up. I put her on the board. That’s the best that I could do.”

Caloiero said the situation seemed dire as he got to the girl.

“Pretty sure she was unconscious,” he said. “I saw a little blink, so I knew there was a little home. But I saw a little blue in her skin, so it was a little concerning.”

On the beach, two other rescues were also happening.

Nurses like Amy Monteiro rushed to help.

At first, Monterio said the swimmer in need of rescue that she rushed to was not responding. So, she said she shouted to her daughter to call 911.

“We got her to the shore,” Monteiro said. “Thankfully, she had a pulse. She didn’t have much of a response at that moment but we did do a little bit of a sternum rub.”

Monterio said she and others were able to get the girl onto her side.

“Thankfully, there was, like, three other nurses who responded super quick,” she said.

Monterio said, by the time the younger girl was near the parking lot, she was responsive.

The other female swimmer with her was still unconscious.

The third swimmer who needed to be saved turned out to be OK.

All three were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, according to police.

Police had not said as of Thursday night what they think happened in this situation.

Police also did not give any updates on the condition of the swimmers at the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)