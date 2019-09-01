Beachgoers shocked after death of 6-year-old in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Regular visitors to a Gloucester beach said they were shocked after the death of a 6-year-old boy at the beach Saturday.

“For 50 years I’ve never heard of anything happening at this beach, it’s the most perfect beach to come to,” said Mimi Queen. “I’m heartbroken.”

The boy from Moscow was pulled unresponsive from the water by his grandfather shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, after the regular lifeguard watch had ended. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office has not released a cause of death but said it appears to be medically related

“I cannot imagine,” Queen said. “You cannot recover from something like this it is tragic.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)