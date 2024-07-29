WESTERLY, R.I. (WHDH) - A huge swarm of dragonflies had beachgoers running for cover on Sunday as they buzzed a beach in Rhode Island.

An otherwise peaceful day at Misquamicut Beach took an unexpected turn when hundreds of thousands of the insects suddenly flew through the area around 9:30 a.m.

“There were thousands, they were swarming, they were flying all around,” said Rose McGowan, who was among the thousands of beachgoers who found themselves in the middle of the swarm.

“There were some around but then around 12:45 p.m. there were thousands,” she said.

Some beachgoers ran for cover, others sat calmly and enjoyed the unusual sight. Others pulled out their phones to record the beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

