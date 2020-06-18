Beachgoers urged to use caution after several large jelly fish spotted in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers are being urged to use caution after several large jellyfish were recently spotted in Plymouth.

The Plymouth Harbormaster said in a tweet that “a number of” lion’s mane jellies have been spotted around the Plymouth Harbor beaches.

“Please be cautious and do not touch them if they wash up!” the harbormaster wrote.

A photo shared in the tweet showed a lion’s mane in the water off Manomet Point.

Purple flags were raised at Nahant Beach over the weekend to warn of dangerous marine animals after a gigantic lion’s mane was spotted in the water.

Earlier this week, a family spotted a giant jellyfish in the sand at a beach in East Boston.

The lion’s mane can grow to be more than 8 feet wide with tentacles more than 100 feet long.

The particular species of jellyfish are not life-threatening, but their sting can be debilitating for those who are more sensitive.

