Beachwear designer launches line of ‘trikinis’ amid coronavirus pandemic

(WHDH) — With beaches across the world taking steps to guard against the spread of coronavirus, a beachwear designer decided to launch a line of “trikinis,” which come complete with a matching bikini and mask set.

Italian designer Tiziana Scaramuzzo, the mind behind Elexia Beachwear, created the new line of swimwear so beachgoers can safely enjoy the sun and sand this summer while adhering to coronavirus restrictions, according to Centropagina.

Scaramuzzo’s three-part swim sets come with a matching bikini top and bottom, along with a matching face covering.

Elexia Beachwear’s Instagram page shows an array of trikinis with many different patterns, colors, and styles for women to choose from.

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, Scaramuzzo told the news outlet that she stopped making bikinis in favor of beautiful face masks. Her creations were well received, leading to her idea for the trikini.

