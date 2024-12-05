BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season is in full swing on Beacon Hill and in Fenway.

People gathered Wednesday night for the lighting of the tree outside the State House – even Santa was on hand to celebrate.

In the Fenway neighborhood, people let out their best holiday cheers for the annual tree lighting.

The event there brought out a large crowd including Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox