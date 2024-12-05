BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season is in full swing on Beacon Hill and in Fenway.

People gathered Wednesday night for the lighting of the tree outside the State House – even Santa was on hand to celebrate.

In the Fenway neighborhood, people let out their best holiday cheers for the annual tree lighting.

The event there brought out a large crowd including Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)