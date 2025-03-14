BOSTON (WHDH) - A parking spot on Beacon Hill in Boston is on the marked for $750,000.

The price of the parking spot is more than the median price of a home in Massachusetts.

The spot is a single parking space inside the private Brimmer Parking Garage.

After one week on the market, the listing agent says people have already shown interest.

“To the average person, or to somebody out of the area, they would have a hard time comprehending and understanding the price of this parking spot,” said Listing Agent Rene Rodriguez. “However, it’s situated in Beacon Hill, which is a historic neighborhood in Boston… And the way that Beacon Hill evolved in Boston over the course of the late 18th, 19th century, there weren’t cars. There were horses and carriages, and there was no place to park cars… They didn’t have allies behind buildings either.”

The agent believes the spot will likely be sold by the end of the week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)