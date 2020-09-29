Beacon Hill woman pleads guilty to striking, killing 2 young sisters with car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beacon Hill woman pleaded guilty to striking and killing two young sisters while driving down Revere Beach Parkway in December of 2018, officials said.

Autumn Harris, 43, was sentenced to a total term of 4-and-a-half years in the Suffolk County House of Correction, 6 months suspended and 4 years of probation following release and other conditions after she admitted to committing two counts of negligent misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide Tuesday, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Harris was driving northbound on Revere Beach Parkway shortly after 5:00 p.m. on December 9, 2018, when her 2015 Chevy Equinox left the roadway and traveled onto the center median where the two victims, their mother, another adult and a 2-year-old child were waiting for the walk signal in order to cross the street, Second Assistant District Attorney Masai King told the court.

Adrianna Mejia-Rivera, 5, was pronounced dead at the scene and her 2-month-old sister was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she died of her injuries two days later. The girls’ mother also suffered serious injuries.

“Two beautiful children are gone as a result reckless behavior that could have been prevented. Ms. Harris may not have intended to cause harm, but she failed to show any concern for the foreseeable consequences of driving a nearly two-ton vehicle while incapacitated. Her choice was made with complete disregard for the lives and safety of others, and she is being held accountable for the harm she inflicted,” Rollins said. “Adrianna and Natasha’s parents had to bury their only children. When I look at the pictures of these beautiful children, I can’t begin to comprehend the depths of their anguish. I only wish we were able to get a more significant sentence for this defendant. Had the case of intoxication been stronger, we would be looking at a different outcome.’’

Officers who responded to the scene said they found an open can of Budweiser outside of the driver’s side door of Harris’ SUV, and a vape pen was found inside the vehicle.

She had admitted to drinking one beer that afternoon and vaping non-THC cannabinoid oil while driving. Harris also said she had taken a muscle relaxant and melatonin the previous night and had only slept for two hours before performing a full day of work prior to the crash.

Harris told investigators she may have “nodded off” while driving.

According to the DA’s statement, Harris failed a series of field sobriety tests administered at the scene but a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated Harris and determined that she did not exhibit any signs of intoxication.

Her blood also tested negative for alcohol.

