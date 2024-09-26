BOSTON (WHDH) - Beacon Hill’s newest resident has eight legs and a brightly colored abdomen.

The first Joro spider in Massachusetts was spotted on Mount Vernon Street earlier this month and was still sitting on its web Wednesday afternoon.

The invasive spiders are large, but despite how they look, they are harmless to humans.

According to a researcher in Georgia, Joro spiders are originally from Japan and East Asia.

There are now millions of Joro spiders in the United States, and the population boom is not expected to slow down.

The researcher called the Beacon Hill Joro spider an “early hitchhiker,” meaning it rode on a truck or a car up north to get to Boston.

Beacon Hill residents said they are excited to learn about their new neighbor.

“It’s an opportunity to learn about something outside of what we typically think about in Beacon Hill. We think about the architecture and the buildings — we don’t necessarily think about the ecology, so I’m curious to learn about my new neighbor, but I hope he stays at a careful distance,” said Ali Cook.

According to the researcher, Joro spiders have no more venom than an average spider. They also will have no problem surviving a cold Boston winter.

