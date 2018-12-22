Beacon Street closes after tree falls across road, crushes SUV

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt and a popular Boston street closed for several hours when a tree came crashing down on Beacon Street, according to police.

The tree crushed an SUV parked on the street and blocked two lanes of traffic as crews worked to get it out of the road.

Jason Landry and his wife Anne Devido own the damaged car and said they had just gotten back in town when they realized what happened.

“He just texted me, ‘yeah, our car’s destroyed by a tree,'” Devido said. “There’s not that many trees here, so the fact that this one fell directly on my car is kind of shocking,” Devido said.

The tree stretched across the street and caused a block of Beacon Street to shut down for several hours. Police are not sure if this was weather-related but those in the area said it was windy around the time the tree fell.

“I’ve had it for many years and figured it was going to last forever and this is quite the site,” Landry said.

Landry was eventually able to get some of their things out of the crushed car.

This family is thankful that no one was hurt and plans to shop for a new car.

“It’s not the kind of Christmas present I was hoping for but it does mean we get to shop for a new car,” Devido said. “That’ll be the silver lining tomorrow.”

